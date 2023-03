Aggravated Assault on a LEO and Disorderlies in Neshoba County

DE’ANTHONY E BENNETT, 20, of DeKalb, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DARREN CHARLIE, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALEXANDER DONI COLLINS, 36, of Louisville, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOHN PAUL DANIELS, 42, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $1,000.

RICKY T EDMONDS, 53, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

ERROL FARMER, 35, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct X 2, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600 X 2, $600.

CHEYANNAH FARVE, 30, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN LAMARR GRAY, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency. Bond $0.