Aggravated Assault on Police and Aggravated Domestic Violence in Neshoba Arrests

BERNARD EUGENE JOHNSON, 62, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

LETICIA JOHNSON, 43, of Canton, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DAWN D LAWSON, 42, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

WESLEY MILES, 24, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Malicious Mischief, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $0.

 

CARNES JAMES MOORE, 52, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CANNAN NICKEY, 19, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JONATHAN PILGRIM, 35, of DeKalb, Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

KENDALL WAYNE PILGRIM, 56, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

CHELSEA M RAY, 26, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

MELLONIE DORTHIA RAY, 52, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHARAYA SHUMAKE, 26, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2,  Bond $0 X 2.

 

DEMETRIUS MONDELL SIMMONS, 40, of Birmingham, AL, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANTOINE DERELLE SMILEY, 35, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

WENDY SMITH, 41, of Forest, Serving Sentence, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

NICKAYLA THOMAS, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond DENIED.

 

IAN CALEB THOMPSON, 25, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

AUSTIN WATKINS, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

INDIA WHITTLE, 29, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

JOSHUA WILLIAMS, 38, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFREY TODD WILLIS, 59, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault on LEO with a Weapon X 5, Simple Assault on a Police Officer X 2, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO.  Bond $150,000 X 5, $25,000 X 2, $50,000.

