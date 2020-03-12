Home » Leake » Aggravated Domestic Violence, Malicious Mischief, and Other Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Malicious Mischief, and Other Arrests

ANGELA MITCHELL, 42, of Carthage, Aggravated Domestic Violence, Leake County Justice Court.

 

ROBIN MOORE, 29, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

JAMIE R. POTTS,40, of Weir, DUI – 1st, Attala Justice Court.

 

WILLIS S. SHEPARD, 27, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance x 2, Driving with License Suspended, Contempt of Court, Leake County Justice Court.

 

NICOLE SMITH, 42, of Carthage, Aiding / Abetting an Escape, Accessory After the Face, Insurance Law, No Driver’s License, Leake County Justice Court.

 

CHARLES E. SPIVEY, 58, of Walnut Grove, Molesting – Felony, Warrant, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

CANDACE B. STRIBLING, 26, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Leake County Circuit Court.

 

