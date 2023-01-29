Alarms, A Vehicle Burglary and an No Injury Accident in Leake

Saturday 1/28/23

5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 35.

5:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving an unruly teenager on Hwy 35 S.

9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residential alarm on Fire Tower Road.

10:48 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Glory Road.

11:57 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to Westbrook Apartments on Hwy 16 for a reported breaking and entering of a vehicle.

12:36 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about a reckless driver on Williams Street.

4:01 p.m. – Barnes Fire responded to a reported woods fire on Hopoca Road that turned out to be a controlled burn.

9:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 25 near Hwy 16.