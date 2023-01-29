Alarms, A Vehicle Burglary and an No Injury Accident in Leake

Saturday 1/28/23
5:19 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy 35.
5:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving an unruly teenager on Hwy 35 S.
9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residential alarm on Fire Tower Road.
10:48 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Glory Road.
11:57 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to Westbrook Apartments on Hwy 16 for a reported breaking and entering of a vehicle.
12:36 p.m. – Carthage Police were called about a reckless driver on Williams Street.
4:01 p.m. – Barnes Fire responded to a reported woods fire on Hopoca Road that turned out to be a controlled burn.
9:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy 25 near Hwy 16.