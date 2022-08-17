HomeLocalAlarms, Storms and a Stolen Vehicle Watch in Neshoba

Alarms, Storms and a Stolen Vehicle Watch in Neshoba

Tuesday, 8/17/22

 

1:01 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a storage building motion alarm at Philadelphia Gun & Pawn on Posey Avenue.

9:21 a.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a Kia Rio stolen out of Carthage at approximately 5:47 a.m. Carthage Police asked the vehicle be held for them if found.

3:27 p.m. – Neshoba County was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service.

3:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of an Oak Tree that had fallen on the road on Road 171.

6:25 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on Road 606.

9:02 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a resident on Road 2613 who reported several people were trying to break into their patio.

 

 

 

 

