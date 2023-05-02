An Escape, Home Burglaries, DUIs, and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalAn Escape, Home Burglaries, DUIs, and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

KEAHNA BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3.  Bond $0 X 3.

 

DARKENIUS RASHAD BENDER, 30, of Newton, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

RASHAUN DEMETRIS BESTER, 31, of Stonewall, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, NCSO.  Bond $7,500 X 2.

 

RYLIE OLIVIA BONNET, 19, of Quitman, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

JERRAD BOYLE, 29, of Union, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $800.

 

BRUCE C BRANNING, 66, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

DARRIS BURKS, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Dwelling, PPD.  Bond $1,250, $1,250.

 

CHRISTOPHER ALAN CASTRO, 30, of Scooba, Felony DUI, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JOHN TYLER COGHLAN, 28, of Carthage, Hold for Investigations, Disorderly Conduct, Escape, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $0.

 

LAUREN COGHLAN, 21, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

KELLI DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, DENIED.

 

