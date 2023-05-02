An Escape, Home Burglaries, DUIs, and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

KEAHNA BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3. Bond $0 X 3.

DARKENIUS RASHAD BENDER, 30, of Newton, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

RASHAUN DEMETRIS BESTER, 31, of Stonewall, Burglary of a Dwelling X 2, NCSO. Bond $7,500 X 2.

RYLIE OLIVIA BONNET, 19, of Quitman, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $5,000.

JERRAD BOYLE, 29, of Union, DUI – 1st, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $600, $600, $800.

BRUCE C BRANNING, 66, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DARRIS BURKS, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Dwelling, PPD. Bond $1,250, $1,250.

CHRISTOPHER ALAN CASTRO, 30, of Scooba, Felony DUI, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

JOHN TYLER COGHLAN, 28, of Carthage, Hold for Investigations, Disorderly Conduct, Escape, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $0.

LAUREN COGHLAN, 21, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

KELLI DAVIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED.