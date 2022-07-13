Animal Neglect, Multiple Disturbances, & Minor Crashes in Leake

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

8:36 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East coming into the city limits.

9:10 a.m. –Carthage Police were dispatched to Carthage Tire and Wheel on HWY 35 South regarding a customer causing a disturbance.

10:44 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of animal neglect near the area of Dr. Marin Luther King Drive and Old Canton Road.

1:11 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to Carthage Wheel and Tire again for another disturbance in progress.

2:15 p.m. – Carthage Police were notified of a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Fairway Market gas station on HWY 35 South.

3:04 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that someone struck the roof of the Weems Community Mental Health Building on East Main Street.