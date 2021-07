Another Arson Arrest, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests, in Neshoba County

CANDAS REYNOLDS RASH, 41, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0.

CHELESA M RAY, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

DONNA ROBERTSON, 53, of Philadelphia, Arson, NCSO. Bond $20,000.

KENNETH EUGENE SIMPSON, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JERRY WARD, 50, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $15,000 X 2.

ASHLEY NICOLE WILLIAMS, 39, of Lauderdale, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500.

JESSE WILLIAMSON, 42, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERITHAN WILLIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

TIFFANIQUE W WILLIS, 28, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $600.