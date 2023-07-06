Burglary and Drug Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba

JONATHAN JONES, 22, of Newton, Hold – Circuit Court. Bond $0.

DOUGLAS WAYNE KIMBLE, 48, of Okolona, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

RAINA HOPE KING, 24, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MARY MCAFEE, 20, of Demopolis, AL, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $25,000, $0.

BILLY MORRIS, 69, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

TYWANDA NORTON, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC. Bond $0.

KRISTY ODOM, 44, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

WAYNE A PHILLIPS, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

RITA N PILGRIM, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $5,000.