Attala County sees damage from Thursday storms

The storms that came through Attala County Thursday left a trail of damage behind.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the storms downed trees and damaged four buildings in the Seneasha community on Hwy 14 West.

He also said trees and power lines were downed on Hwy 411 south of McCool.

Utility and clean up crews are currently out working to restore power and clear debris.

Additionally, Townsend said for anyone who had damage to a barn or other farming structure to contact the Department of Agriculture at 502 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Kosciusko.

Photos: Alison Thomas sent in these images of damage on Hwy 14 West.