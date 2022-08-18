Audio – Southgroup Cox Coaches Show – Thursday, August 18

Before the Leake Academy Rebels take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the SouthGroup Cox Coaches Show.

The SouthGroup Cox Coaches Show airs on Cruisin’ 98.3 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm.

The show will also be available here on Kicks96news.com Thursday mornings.

This week: The Voice of the Rebels Phillip Palmertree speaks with head coach Brian Pickens about the history of culture and winning at Leake Academy and they preview the upcoming game against Winston Academy.