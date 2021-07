Burglary and Drug Trafficking Arrests in Neshoba County

ROGER L BANKHEAD, 37, of Philadelphia, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute, PPD. Bond $10,000, $5,000.

CANDICE DEAN BARRETT, 24, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $600.

KEVIN THOMAS BISHOP, 39, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Pursuit, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $15,000, $0.

DARRION BURNSIDE, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Expired Tag, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $400.

LAUREN CAINE, 28, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

RODNEY DAVIS, 43, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, DUI – Refusal, No License, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Failure to Appear. Bond $5,000, $1,500, $300, $800, $300, $2,500.

FRANKIE FARMER, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0.

GURDY FARMER, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

LESLIE FARMER, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $10,000.

BRITTANY MILLELTE FRANKLIN, 33, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond DENIED.

DUSTIN GLENN, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN LAMARR GRAY, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle X 2. Bond $5,000 X 2.

CODI HANCOCK, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $60.