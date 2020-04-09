Burglary and Larceny in Recent Attala and Leake Arrests

NICHOLAS C ALLEN, 27, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

JYSON BROOKS, 19, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Attala Circuit Court.

DA’QUAN FORREST, 24, of Kosciusko, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Public Profanity, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

JALEN T LEFLORE, 19, of Carthage, Petit Larceny, Carthage Municipal Court.

KESHUN M MARCH, 20, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Kosciusko Municipal Court.

KEMARIO M SMITH, 21, of Carthage, Warrant (B&E of a Dwelling / House), Warrant x 3, Leake County Justice Court.

LEROY S STAHL, of Philadelphia. Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving with License Suspended, Leake County Justice Court.

CORWIN A TUCKER, 29, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Kosciusko Municipal Court.