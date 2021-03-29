Burglary Arrest In Neshoba

A Burglary arrest has been made in Neshoba. On Friday, March 26, 2021, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with two separate house burglaries in the Hope Community. The first burglary was reported on March 13th at 13040 Hwy 488. The door of a home was pried open and a 50” flat screen TV was taken. The home had been rummaged through as several of the cabinets and drawers were opened and items scattered throughout the home.

The second burglary was reported on March 18th at 13021 County Road 147. The back door glass was shattered for the burglar to gain entry. A long flat metal bar was recovered and determined to be used as a tool to gain access. Several items including: 25-06 rifle, .22 rifle, PS3, PS4, Dewalt battery drill with charger, a blanket, a black Jordan backpack, and a beaded hat was taken. The two rifles were recovered a short time later on the roadside, wrapped in a blanket taken from the home.

Choctaw Police Department assisted in the apprehension of Devon Mingo after warrants and a letter of demand was issued for Mingo. He has been charged with 2-counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling house and 1- count false pretense. Mingo is being held at the Neshoba County Detention Center. Judge Spears set bond at $25,000-each count of Burglary and $600 false pretense.

Tips from concerned citizens in this community led to the arrest of Mingo. I encourage continued participation and support, as we work together to make Neshoba County a safer place to live. If you have information on crimes in Neshoba County, please call 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS) or 601-656-1414.