HomeLocalBurglary, Assault, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

Burglary, Assault, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

by

LINDA LEWIS, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check.  Bond $2,500.

 

NICOLA RENE LEWIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear.  Bond $0, $0.

 

GEREMIAS GARCIA LOPEZ, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

JA’QUILLE LYONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $2,000.

 

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Paraphernalia, Trespassing, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600, $600, $600.

 

BOBBY MCFALLS, 20, of West Point, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO.  Bond $1,000, $800.

 

WILLIAM KNOX MCGOWN, 18, of Oxford, Public Drunk, False ID, Possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800, $800, $800.

 

TONY MCINTOSH, 48, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Felony Simple Assault of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing Arrest, No Insurance, Expired License Tag.  Bond $0, $0, $600, $400, $800, $400.

 

WILLIAM RAY MCKINNEY, 28, of Union, Felony Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $4,500.

 

DILLON MOULDS, 18, of Meridian, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JOHN B O’HARA, 19, of Daphne, AL, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Child Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Underage Drinking Arrests in Neshoba

New Drop Off and Pick Up Policies for Neshoba Central (Audio)

Aggravated Assault and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala Arrests

Multiple Assault and Underage Drinking Arrests in Neshoba

Burglary, Larcenies, and Multiple Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Grand Theft Auto and Public Drunk in Neshoba Arrests