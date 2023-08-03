Burglary, Assault, and Domestic Violence Arrests in Neshoba

LINDA LEWIS, 51, of Philadelphia, Felony Bad Check. Bond $2,500.

NICOLA RENE LEWIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear. Bond $0, $0.

GEREMIAS GARCIA LOPEZ, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

JA’QUILLE LYONS, 32, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $2,000.

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 34, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, Possession of Paraphernalia, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600, $600, $600.

BOBBY MCFALLS, 20, of West Point, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800.

WILLIAM KNOX MCGOWN, 18, of Oxford, Public Drunk, False ID, Possession of Tobacco by a Minor, Possession of Alcohol by < 21, NCSO. Bond $600, $800, $800, $800.

TONY MCINTOSH, 48, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Felony Simple Assault of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing Arrest, No Insurance, Expired License Tag. Bond $0, $0, $600, $400, $800, $400.

WILLIAM RAY MCKINNEY, 28, of Union, Felony Bad Check, NCSO. Bond $4,500.

DILLON MOULDS, 18, of Meridian, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

JOHN B O’HARA, 19, of Daphne, AL, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.