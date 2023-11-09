Burglary, Robbery, and Assault on LEO Arrests in Neshoba

HomeLocalBurglary, Robbery, and Assault on LEO Arrests in Neshoba

DEMARIO DARNELL CULBERSON, 38, of Noxapater, Serving Sentence, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER DORMAN, 28, of Carthage, Robbery, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

BILLY WAYNE DUELL, 51, of Union, Fire, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600. $0.

 

COLTON EAKES, 31, of Philadelphia, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer X 2, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $400, $600, $600, $1,000 X 2, $500.

 

MEGAN EAKES, 32, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

NORMAN EAKES, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RANDALL ARTHUR EDMONSON, 56, of Columbus, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500 X 3, $0.

 

ALICIA DEANNE FRAZIER, 34, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $2,500, $800.

 

TERRY HARDIN, 59, of Jackson, Serving Sentence, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

WILLIE JAMES HARRISON, 59, of Forest, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

CHANTEL MONTREAL HAYNES, 40, of Louisville, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

