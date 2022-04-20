Car Crashes into Ditch to Avoid Fallen Tree in Leake County

Wednesday April 20th, 2022

2:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Debra Street.

7:35 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a tree blocking the roadway on Ealy Road in the Lena area. It was reported that a vehicle ran off the road and into the ditch attempting to go around the tree. No injuries were reported.

8:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of stolen property at a residence on Hunter Road in the Lena area.

2:41 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to HWY 35 near the HWY 25 exit ramp for a grass fire.