Carson W. Bounds Memorial Highway unveiled in Philadelphia

Folks gathered in Philadelphia Thursday to honor a veteran whose memory has lived on nearly 80 years after his death

A special ceremony unveiled the stretch of Highway 16 East will forever be known as Carson W. Bounds Memorial Highway.

“Senate bill 2900 of 2019 Mississippi legislature authorized Carson W. Bounds Memorial Highway. Carson was a Neshoba County native. Grew up in the Bloomo community. He was shot down over Africa during a routine patrol in 1943.” said Representative C. Scott Bounds

Lieutenant Bounds was only 22 years old. His nephew Representative C. Scott Bounds says its vital for our nation to remember our veterans, past and present.

“It’s important that we remember not only the sacrifice that he made, but every other individual in every war who has served and sacrificed their lives in defense and for freedom in this country.” says Bounds.

Representative Bounds says he’s grateful to see his uncle’s legacy carried on after all these years.

“To have the outpouring of support we had from elected officials, friends, veterans, members of the Mississippi Army National Guard, for the family it’s overwhelming.”

Lieutenant Bounds was in the Army Air Corps 58th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Group, which was part of the allied invasion of Algeria and Morocco later in 1943.