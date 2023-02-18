Cattle on the Road, A Trespasser, and an Bank Alarm in Leake

HomeLeakeCattle on the Road, A Trespasser, and an Bank Alarm in Leake

Friday 2/17/23

 

3:38 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace near Old Forest Grove Road when a vehicle collided with a tree down on the road.

3:42 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to assist EMS on Alena Drive.

11:00 a.m. Leake Deputies were called about cattle on the road on Hy 16 near the Yockanookany bridge.

12:39 p.m. Carthage Police were called to the Citizens Bank on S Van Buren Street for an ATM alarm.

5:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance at a residence on Pepper Ridge Road.

5:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a trespasser at a residence on Waggoner Road.

 

 

