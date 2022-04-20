Child Molestation, Obscene Phone Calls, and Child Neglect in Neshoba County

JESSICA E BELL, 28, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

MICHAEL J BELL, 44, of Cherokee, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear X 2, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Possession of Paraphernalia, Switched License Tag, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0 X 2, $300, $800, $400, $600, $300, $800, $0.

CHRISTOPHER REED CHICKAWAY, 63, of Philadelphia, Molestation – Touching Child for Lustful Purposes X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $20,000 X 2, $0.

AUGUSTINE CLARK, 39, of Philadelphia, Obscene Phone Calls, Disorderly Conduct, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600, $0.

JEFFERY COTTON, 34, of Preston, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Court Order, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $5,000, $0.

RICHARD CHAD CUMBERLAND, 33, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 20, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

BRANDI EAVES, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

STEVEN FULTON, 34, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, NCSO. Bond $17,500.

JOSHUA CHASE FURR, 34, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace – Loud Music, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600, $500.

JIM GONZALEZ, 48, of Louisville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

KEITH HALE GRANT, 51, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Window Tint Violation, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000, $600, $400, $500, $800.

GENTLE GREEN, 36, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect X 2, NCSO. Bond $800.