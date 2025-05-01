Child Neglect, DUIs, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba County

CRUZ HERMINIO BEN, 21, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

CODY EARL BONNER, 39, of Oakland, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

TERRANCE DURANT, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

NATALIE DIANE JEFFERSON, 42, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Child Restraint Law, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $300, $800.

JAUQUEZ JAVONTAYE VERNON MCBEATH, 18, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.

MICHAEL KEVIN MITCH JR, 27, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0.

LISA MECHELLE SMITH, 56, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene Unattended, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $800.

SANDI RAQUEL TULLOS, 54, of Union, Child Neglect, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $1,500, $10,000 X 2.

CHANDELL WILLIS, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.