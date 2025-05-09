Child Neglect, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba County

JESSICA TONIELLE ANDRE, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0, $7,500.

ANGELA ANITA BROWN, 52, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.

MICHAEL LEVONE EAKES, 46, of Newton, Failure to Appear, Malicious Mischief, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $800, $800.

AMBER BROOK ETHERIDGE, 33, of Enterprise, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN ALAN GILBERT, 48, of Union, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $35,000, $15,000.

CHRISTOPHER HALL, 40, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0, DENIED, $0.

JOSEPH HOLLEY, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

MARIA ALAIYA HUNT, 18, of Preston, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

DACHRISTOPHER JAMAAL JENKINS, 24, of Meridian, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Seat Belt Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $300, $500, $1,000, $60, $600.

PAMELA DENISE JOHNSON, 61, of Foxworth, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DESTINY ELIZABETH LANDRUM, 20, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0.

LATASHA MCGOWAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Failure to Appear, Child Neglect X 4, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $800 X 4.

NORMAN MOORE, 63, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

MEDGAL GARCIA PEEBLES, 31, of San Diego, CA, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $30,000.

MICKEY TOWNSEND, 65, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

STANLEY RAY WARD, 58, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000.