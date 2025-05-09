Big Deals!
HomeLocalChild Neglect, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba County

Child Neglect, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba County

by
SHARE NOW
Child Neglect, DUIs, and Malicious Mischief in Neshoba County

JESSICA TONIELLE ANDRE, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $7,500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

ANGELA ANITA BROWN, 52, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/

 

MICHAEL LEVONE EAKES, 46, of Newton, Failure to Appear, Malicious Mischief, No Insurance, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $800, $800.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

AMBER BROOK ETHERIDGE, 33, of Enterprise, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes

 

JOHN ALAN GILBERT, 48, of Union, Felony Indictment, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $35,000, $15,000.

https://www.griffismotors.net/

 

CHRISTOPHER HALL, 40, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0, DENIED, $0.

https://www.firstneshoba.com/

 

JOSEPH HOLLEY, 47, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MARIA ALAIYA HUNT, 18, of Preston, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

DACHRISTOPHER JAMAAL JENKINS, 24, of Meridian, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Seat Belt Violation, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP.  Bond $300, $500, $1,000, $60, $600.

https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/

 

PAMELA DENISE JOHNSON, 61, of Foxworth, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

 

DESTINY ELIZABETH LANDRUM, 20, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes

 

LATASHA MCGOWAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Indictment, Failure to Appear, Child Neglect X 4, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $800 X 4.

https://www.griffismotors.net/

 

NORMAN MOORE, 63, of Philadelphia, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.firstneshoba.com/

 

MEDGAL GARCIA PEEBLES, 31, of San Diego, CA, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MICHAEL SHOEMAKER, 27, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $30,000.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

MICKEY TOWNSEND, 65, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://faircityfaces.com/services-offered/

 

STANLEY RAY WARD, 58, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $50,000.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070274108320

https://www.facebook.com/ejrframes

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Attala County FFA Director Kenneth Georgia Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio/Video)

Shoplifting, Trespassing, Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Burglary in Leake and Attala

DUIs, Felony Dope, Child Endangerment and Neglect in Neshoba

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake and Attala

Sexual Battery, Petit Larceny, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault, DUIs, and Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake

https://www.griffismotors.net/
https://www.firstneshoba.com/