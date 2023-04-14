Child Neglect, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba

JONATHAN JACKSON, 38, of Forest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHNATHAN NOAH JOE, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400.

JAMES JONES, 51, of Union, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

JASON JOYNER, 45, of Collinsville, Public Drunk, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $500, $600, $1,000.

DENISE LUCKETT, 43, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000.

COLIN D MARTIN, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, Suspended Driver’s License – DUI, No Insurance, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $800, $400.

WILLIAM RAY MCKINNEY, 28, of Union, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations. Bond $0, $0.

FRANK C MILSTEAD, 64, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,217, $0.

ROBIN MICHELLE MOORE, 54, of Hickory, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0.

KASSIE RICHARDSON, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Child Neglect X 2, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800 X 2.

AMBER ROBINSON, 35, of Eupora, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $600.

ETHAN SEALES, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $600, $800.

JIMMY SMITH, 45, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

DOUGLAS SAGON WANSLEY, 39, of Union, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO. Bond $400.

COLIN WHITE, 51, of Eupora, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.

SHAWN K WILLIAMS, 42, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court. Bond $0.

WILLIAM DEVONTE WILLIAMS, 22, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600.

KYLE WILSON, 34, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.