Child Neglect, Felony Possessions, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

MARK STARKE PATTERSON, 34, of Forest, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

ETHAN SEALES, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $800, $0, $0.

JOHNATHAN RYAN STEVE, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SCOTTIE DEWAYNE STEWART JR, 29, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800.

JATERRIAN M STRIBLING, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $0.

MATTHEW JEROME SULLIVAN, 29, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,500.

JONATHAN DANIEL WEBB, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Pay, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHANDRA LASHIL WESLEY, 44. of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st. Bond $1,500.

JANET MYNELL WILLIS, 45, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $0.

KIMBERLY RENEE WORTHY, 33. of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $800, $0.