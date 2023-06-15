Child Neglect, Felony Possessions, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalChild Neglect, Felony Possessions, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

MARK STARKE PATTERSON, 34, of Forest, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

ETHAN SEALES, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600, $800, $0, $0.

 

JOHNATHAN RYAN STEVE, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SCOTTIE DEWAYNE STEWART JR, 29, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

JATERRIAN M STRIBLING, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC.  Bond $0.

 

MATTHEW JEROME SULLIVAN, 29, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,500.

 

JONATHAN DANIEL WEBB, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Pay, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHANDRA LASHIL WESLEY, 44. of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st.  Bond $1,500.

 

JANET MYNELL WILLIS, 45, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0.

 

KIMBERLY RENEE WORTHY, 33. of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

