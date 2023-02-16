Child Protective Services Assistance and Road Blockage on Leake

Wednesday 2/15/23

11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to assist Child Protective Services on a call on Withers Road.

3:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver following an ambulance on Hwy 25 N.

3:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 neat Edinburg for the report of a subject that had jumped on a car’s hood and was causing a disturbance.

6:24 p.m. – Leake deputies were dispatched to Hwy 25 near Renfro for an eighteen-wheeler that had a mishap and was blocking the southbound lane.