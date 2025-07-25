Big Deals!
HomeAttalaAggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

DOMINIC A AMOS, 27, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

MATTIE E BROOKS, 31, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $399.25.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

PHILLIP A CROSBY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

 

SHERLIN ELYSEE, 27, of Morton, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

MAURICA J GREER, 35, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Improper Equipment, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $1,382.50, $2,400, $400, $1,000, $1,800, N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

VANESSA J HORNSBY, 39, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

TAMESHIA S JONES, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

BRYSON KING, 54, of Carthage, Aggravated DUI – Causing Death / Mutilation / Disfigurement, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

EVIE J PULLIN, 36, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

MARK E RUSH, 33, of Picayune, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/

 

DESTINY N STEEN. 26, of Durant, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD.  Bond $3,200, $3,200.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

SANDRA K SUMNER, 58, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

JAMES A WATKINS, 42, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

DAYNA M WRIGHT, 30, of Byram, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $3,500, $1,000, N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Felony Assault on LEO, Shoplifting, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Drug Possession with Intent, and Gratification of Lust in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and Embezzlement in Leake and Attala

Multiple DUIs, Multiple Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos
https://neshobacountyfair.org/digital-program/