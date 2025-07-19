Aggravated Domestic Violence, Drug Possession with Intent, and Gratification of Lust in Attala and Leake Arrests

ADEN BISHOP, 19, of Ethel, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

TORI CHIPLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

CHLOE FULTON, 21, of Philadelphia, Transfer, Distribution, or Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, PPD. Bond $30,000.

ROBERT A HICKMAN, 38, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond $0.

SONYA HUMPHREY, 47, of Collinsville, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

HERMAN G MCGEE, 41, of Philadelphia, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, PPD. Bond N/A, $1,500, $500, $600.

CANDACE C PALMORE, 30, of Carthage, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, CPD. Bond $1,159.25.

RICHARD D RENFROE, 55, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, PPD. Bond $500.

AHAMD M TERRY, 20, of Philadelphia, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A, $0.

RICHARD USRY, 67, Gratification of Lust – Child, CPD. Bond $35,000.

JOHNNY D WILLIS, 36, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Theft or Destruction of Utilities or Equipment, PPD. Bond $800, $500, $500.