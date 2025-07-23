Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

NOAH ADAMS, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A.

DEUNDRA D BOYD, 18, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A.

TORI CHIPLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

NATHAN L EDWARDS, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

ALEJANDRO FLORES-CASTANEDA, 29, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Hold for ICE, CPD. Bond $1,351, N/A.

KIMBERLY L HART, 42, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License under Implied Consent, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond N/A, $648, N/A.

JOHN J JOHNSON, 44, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $0, N/A.

LANESHIA KIMBLE, 29, of Lena, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. bond $889.25, $674.25.

MICHAEL MOSES, 40, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance, KPD. Bond $1,100.

RONNELLO RANKINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD. Bond N/A.

JIMMY N SMITH, 48, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

WILLISM M STUART, 31, of Carthage, Hold for LCSO, LCSO. Bond N/A.

LAKENDRICK D WALKER, 41, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Burglary – B&E, PPD. Bond $500, N/A, $2,500, N/A.

ROBIN WILLIS, 51, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.