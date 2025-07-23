Big Deals!
HomeAttalaBurglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

by
SHARE NOW
Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

NOAH ADAMS, 18, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

DEUNDRA D BOYD, 18, of DeKalb, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

TORI CHIPLEY, 25, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO.  Bond $500.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

NATHAN L EDWARDS, 44, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

ALEJANDRO FLORES-CASTANEDA, 29, of Canton, DUI – 1st, Hold for ICE, CPD.  Bond $1,351, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

KIMBERLY L HART, 42, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License under Implied Consent, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD.  Bond N/A, $648, N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

JOHN J JOHNSON, 44, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Hold for Other Agency – Neshoba County Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

LANESHIA KIMBLE, 29, of Lena, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD.  bond $889.25, $674.25.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

MICHAEL MOSES, 40, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance, KPD.  Bond $1,100.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

 

RONNELLO RANKINS, 19, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, PPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos

 

JIMMY N SMITH, 48, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

WILLISM M STUART, 31, of Carthage, Hold for LCSO, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

LAKENDRICK D WALKER, 41, of Philadelphia, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Burglary – B&E, PPD.  Bond $500, N/A, $2,500, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

 

ROBIN WILLIS, 51, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Felony Assault on LEO, Shoplifting, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Drug Possession with Intent, and Gratification of Lust in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and Embezzlement in Leake and Attala

Multiple DUIs, Multiple Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

More Drug Trafficking and DUIs in Leake and Attala

Felony Malicious Mischief, Shoplifting, and Multiple Possession with Intent Arrests in Attala and Leake

https://www.facebook.com/GriffisMotorsInc/photos
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply