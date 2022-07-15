HomeAttalaCountdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

Countdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

by

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : Kosciusko head football coach Casey Orr joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, new playmakers on offense and defense, and the 2022 schedule.

2022 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: 
  • Aug. 26– vs  Yazoo County
  • Sept. 2– at Winona
  • Sept. 9 – vs Lewisburg
  • Sept. 16  – at Choctaw County
  • Sept. 23 at Forest
  • Sept. 30  – vs Choctaw Central
  • Oct. 7 – at West Lauderdale
  • Oct. 14 – vs Leake Central
  • Oct. 21 – at NE Lauderdale
  • Oct. 27  – at Louisville

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

MHP state trooper arrested on domestic violence charges in Kosciusko

Mississippi Lions All-State Band to Perform in Kosciusko

Boswell Media’s Anniversary Celebration – A Video Reflection of the Legacy of Boswell Media (Video)

Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance

Video: Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton stops in Kosciusko while cycling Natchez Trace

Olympic gold medalist to cycle through Kosciusko for cancer fundraiser

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.