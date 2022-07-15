Countdown to Kickoff – Kosciusko Whippets

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff presented by Moore’s Pharmacy : Kosciusko head football coach Casey Orr joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, new playmakers on offense and defense, and the 2022 schedule.

https://dl.dropbox.com/s/s5zw7awdquzs37d/Countdown%20to%20Kickoff%20-%20Kosciusko.mp3

2022 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: