Deadly explosion under investigation at Louisville plywood facility

A worker was killed when a core chipper exploded Tuesday morning at Winston Plywood & Veneer in Louisville.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory said there was an equipment malfunction and the chipper exploded.

Gregory later identified the victim as Brandon Foster, 21.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Pearl.

Company officials released the following statement:.

A Winston Plywood & Veneer team member died Tuesday in an accident at the company’s facility in Louisville. The mill has been temporarily closed and the company is working closely with local officials, first responders, clergy and crisis support personnel at this time.

“Winston Plywood is devastated by the loss of our friend and colleague as a result of this accident,” said Bruce Warren, CEO of Winston Plywood. “Our team at the mill is a family in every way, and our family has suffered a heart-wrenching loss today. We don’t have any words to express our profound grief, and we are praying with his family.”

We are working with local authorities to assist in its ongoing investigation into the accident and ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time.”