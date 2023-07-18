HomeLocalDisorderlies, DUIs, and Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility in Neshoba Arrests

Disorderlies, DUIs, and Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility in Neshoba Arrests

JEAN BOYKIN, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $185,000.

 

TYLER DENNIS BOZEMAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MICHAEL THOMAS CHERRY, 58, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

RICHIE KAISER COTTON, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

TORI JANE COTTON, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $60.

 

MICHAEL DAVIS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO.  Bond $300, $600, $400.

 

LIZZIE DAKOTA DEARMAN, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0.

 

CHERILYN DANNE DEVINE, 47, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Facility, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $7,500 X 2, $400, $800, $0, $0.

 

SCOTT EDDIE DIXON, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

KEVIN SCOTT DOUGLAS, 33, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $600, $800, $600.

 

JASON LEON GOODIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Malicious Mischief, NCSO.  Bond $600, $1,000, $1,000.

1 comment
  1. Ron
    Ron
    July 18, 2023 at 4:06 pm

    Could you please post the Philadelphia Police Department’s arrests also?

    Reply

