Disorderlies, DUIs, and Controlled Substance in a Correctional Facility in Neshoba Arrests

JEAN BOYKIN, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $185,000.

TYLER DENNIS BOZEMAN, 31, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

MICHAEL THOMAS CHERRY, 58, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

RICHIE KAISER COTTON, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

TORI JANE COTTON, 23, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $300, $60.

MICHAEL DAVIS, 34, of Walnut Grove, Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO. Bond $300, $600, $400.

LIZZIE DAKOTA DEARMAN, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0.

CHERILYN DANNE DEVINE, 47, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance within a Correctional Facility, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $7,500 X 2, $400, $800, $0, $0.

SCOTT EDDIE DIXON, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

KEVIN SCOTT DOUGLAS, 33, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $600, $800, $600.

JASON LEON GOODIN, 37, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault, Malicious Mischief, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000, $1,000.