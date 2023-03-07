Disturbance, Hit-and-Run and an Assault in Leake

Monday 3/6/23
3:33 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check an alarm at Cash Money on Hy 35 N.
12:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Spin Out Road for the report of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
12:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to True Light Road for a resident having issues with a neighbor’s dog.
1:29 p.m. – Okatoma Fire Department responded to a tree on fire at Griffin Lane and Ed Boon Road.
6:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a resident who had been shot at and then assaulted.
6:17 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a disturbance at Mcdonald’s on Hy 16.
7:26 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Pleasant Hill Road.
9:29 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and an unwanted person on Parkway Road.
9:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a hit-and-run accident on Valley Street.
9:41 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check a suspicious vehicle by the courthouse on Court Square.
10:22 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a disturbance at Westbrook Apartments on Hy 16.