HomeLeakeDisturbances and Suspicious Persons in Leake

Disturbances and Suspicious Persons in Leake

by

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

4:14 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a suspicious person near a residence on HWY 16 East near the Sunrise community.

10:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Murphy Road regarding a disturbance between neighbors in progress.

1:47 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance at a residence on Rosebud School Road off Gunter Road.

3:23 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person at Gee’s Grocery on Conway Road. The individual was seen walking from the store toward Carpenter Road.

