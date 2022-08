Saturday, 8/21/22

1:16 a.m. – Nesoba Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance on Hwy. 488.

4:15 p.m. – Nesnoba Deputies and Choctaw Fire and EMS responded to a crash with possible injuries on Hwy. 16 involving vehicles that were reportedly associated with a domestic disturbance earlier.

7:02 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on an unknown disturbance on Road 838.

7:40 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries with a search for a lost person near Road 450.