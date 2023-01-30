HomeLeakeDomestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake

Domestic Disputes and Unknown Trouble in Leake

by

Sunday 1/29/23

 

1:23 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called about unknown trouble at a trailer on Hwy 35.

7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on Mill Road.

11:02 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a residential alarm on Galie Road.

2:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were asked by Choctaw Police to be on the lookout for a juvenile wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

6:08 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Fanatic Fred’s for unknown trouble.

6:28 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Donald Drive.

9:16 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a domestic dispute at a residence on Swamp Road.

 

