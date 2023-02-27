HomeLocalDomestic Disturbance, Intoxicated Driver, and More in Neshoba

Domestic Disturbance, Intoxicated Driver, and More in Neshoba

Sunday, February 27, 2023

11:39 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to Murphy USA on West Beacon St. regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

7:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting that a man who was possibly under the influence left his belongings and his vehicle at Huddle House and left walking.

10:46 p.m. – Officers were called to Pendleton Square Apartments for reports of loud music and possible shots fired.  Officers investigated but found no evidence.

11:28 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were dispatched to County Rd 339 near the Dixon area when a vehicle crashed and landed on its side in a yard.  The driver, believed to be intoxicated, left walking but was located by officers on County Rd. 129.

