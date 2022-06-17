Domestic Disturbances and an Accident With Injuries in Neshoba

Thursday, 6/16/22

12:11 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a noise complaint off Martin Luther King Drive.

2:04 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a motion alarm at the U.S. Post Office Warehouse.

4:35 a.m. – Nesoba Deputies checked a suspicious person at Main Street Junction on E. Jackson Road.

8:00 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on a truck that had been parked in front of a business on E. Beacon Street the proprietor wanted to be moved.

9:19 a.m. – Nesoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of a trespasser on property on Road 121.

11:14 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with injuries where a vehicle reportedly hit a tree on Hwy. 21 near Road 2204.

12:35 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to Line Street for a domestic disturbance.

5:27 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a disturbance where a juvenile was reported to be attempting to run over another juvenile with a four-wheeler on Road 1321.

5:32 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies received a call about a reckless driver in an eighteen-wheeler on Hwy. 16.