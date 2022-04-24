Domestic Disturbances in Neshoba

Saturday, 4/23/22

12:41 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a suspicious person at a residence on Hwy. 491 N.

6:03 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a vehicle in a ditch with no one around on Hwy. 16 E.

2:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance.

3:22 p.m. Neshoba Deputies were alerted to a possible intoxicated driver on Road 161

3:57 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies got a report of a vehicle that had sideswiped another vehicle on Hwy. 21. The road was blocked by the incident.

6:12 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on road 321.

7:30 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were responded to a disturbance on road 644.