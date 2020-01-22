Dozens of donors participate in Neshoba Co. blood drive

Dozens of folks visited the mobile unit parked in front of Neshoba General Hospital hoping to donate their blood, Tuesday. Emergency Room Director Dr. John Boyles said it’s so important for people to donate blood when they can, because so many depend on it.

“It’s used for people with chronic medical problems, people with various different illnesses. All the components of the blood are used. It’s very important, because it can’t be made in a lab. It’s only available through donations by people,” said Dr. Boyles.

Representatives from Mississippi Blood Services said several of the state blood banks are experiencing extreme shortages.

“Always a problem at different times of the year and for some reason we just run into shortages. That’s when we see people out donating. This is one of those times,” said Dr. Boyles.

Dr. Boyles said he was excited to see such a large turnout for the drive and encourages anyone interested in donating to do so.

“We certainly want anyone at all who is willing to donate to please come give blood. O negative is one in particular that is needed because it is not donor specific,” said Dr. Boyles.

Today’s blood donations will go to banks all across Mississippi.