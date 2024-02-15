HomeLocalDrug and DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

Drug and DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

by
SHARE NOW

SENNA WILLIS JOE, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

LA’JEFFERY KIRKLAND, 27, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

JOHN MCFEE, 38, of Louisville, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DONALD PATRICK JR, 41, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $400.

 

JOHN RICKMAN JR, 45, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $800, $0.

 

STEPHANIE ROBINSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JERRY WAYNE SMITH, 65, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

THOMAS STEWART, 37, of Moss Point, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

AALIYAH TRIPLETT, 20, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO.  Bond $600.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake Arrests

ATV Safety Workshop to be held in Neshoba

Multiple Assaults, Attempted Murder, and Many More Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Rocket Fueled: Neshoba Central’s McClain Impresses at Regionals!

Burglary, DUIs, Grand Larcenies, and Child Neglect Arrests in Neshoba

Drugs, Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief, and Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake Arrests