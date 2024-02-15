Drug and DUI Arrests in Neshoba County

SENNA WILLIS JOE, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

LA’JEFFERY KIRKLAND, 27, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

JOHN MCFEE, 38, of Louisville, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

DONALD PATRICK JR, 41, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $400.

JOHN RICKMAN JR, 45, of Jackson, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, False ID, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $800, $0.

STEPHANIE ROBINSON, 35, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JERRY WAYNE SMITH, 65, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

THOMAS STEWART, 37, of Moss Point, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

AALIYAH TRIPLETT, 20, of Philadelphia, Disturbing the Peace, NCSO. Bond $600.