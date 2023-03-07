Drug Trafficking, DUIs, Possession of Stolen Property in Neshoba

HomeLocalDrug Trafficking, DUIs, Possession of Stolen Property in Neshoba

UNIDEON HARDY, 46, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

JOHNNY CARMEN HERNANDEZ, 29, of Noxapater, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

THERMON JOHNSON JR, 49, of Preston, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

MARK JONES, 44, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $600.

 

ROSS JONES, 61, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Property, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON KENT JR, 31, of Senatobia, Hold – Circuit Court.  Bond $0.

 

TERRANCE A KIRK, 34, of Preston, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $800, $0.

 

EDWIN CHRIS MALONE, 48, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0, $0.

 

BILLY D MANGUM, 57, of Lena, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

 

PHILLIP MINGO, 55, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 3, $0.

 

RICHARD MONTEMAYOR, 25, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $600.

 

ANZLUM HEATH PARKERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

EDWARD BLAKE PATEN, 23, of Ackerman, Hold – Circuit Court, MDOC.  Bond $0.

