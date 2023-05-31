HomeLocalDrugs, Aggravated Assault, Assault on Police, and Many DUIs in Neshoba

Drugs, Aggravated Assault, Assault on Police, and Many DUIs in Neshoba

by

TRAVIS BELL, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

RASHAUD DEMOND BLAKNEY, 34, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

KELVIN BURRAGE, 24, of Philadelphia, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEREMY PAUL CLARK, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

DELANOVKA DIXON, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $0, $7,500, $1,000, $400, $600.

 

BILLY J GORDON, 53, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

TYRONE GROVES, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Felony Simple Assault on a Police Officer X 4, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $10,000, $0 X 4.

 

ANDREW STANTON GUEST, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

HENRY LEBER, 65, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $400, $800, $800, $60.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Neshoba 4-H Youth Science Summer Camp

Aggravated Trafficking and Aggravated Assault in Philadelphia Arrests

Burglary and Possession of a Distillery in Neshoba Arrests

Embezzlement and Many DUIs in Philadelphia

Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba 4-H Youth Science Summer Camp