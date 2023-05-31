Drugs, Aggravated Assault, Assault on Police, and Many DUIs in Neshoba

TRAVIS BELL, 55, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

RASHAUD DEMOND BLAKNEY, 34, of Meridian, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

KELVIN BURRAGE, 24, of Philadelphia, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEREMY PAUL CLARK, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800.

DELANOVKA DIXON, 42, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $0, $7,500, $1,000, $400, $600.

BILLY J GORDON, 53, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

TYRONE GROVES, 38, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, Aggravated Assault – Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, Felony Simple Assault on a Police Officer X 4, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $0 X 4.

ANDREW STANTON GUEST, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

HENRY LEBER, 65, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $800, $800, $60.