DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba Arrests

NAPOLEON CORNELIUS ALEXANDER, 42, of Ridgeland, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENNETH H BARNETT, 62, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, NCSO. Bond $7,500 X 2.

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, MDC. Bond $0.

CHRISTOPHER BOUNDS, 48, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDC. Bond $0.

MARCUS BURGESS, 35, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunk, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $500, $0.

AMY BURNHAM, 38, of Philadelphia, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $500, $600, $600.

CHARLES AREALYUS CAMPBELL, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $300, $800.

CAROLINE CARTER, 59, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

BROOKS CHUNN, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $800, $600.