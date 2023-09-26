DUI and Multiple Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba

TYLER C DUNAWAY, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

JERRY DALE EAKES, 41, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

LARRY D EAKES, 78, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

JANAE RASHAE EVANS, 25, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAWN ANTHONY FULCHER, 40, of Louisville, False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $600.

ALANA SHANELL HICKMAN, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCJC. Bond $0.

SHANE KING, 36, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ABBY LANDRUM, 23, of Heidelberg, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $600, $0.

NIKKI LANDRUM, 36, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SEQUOYAH LEWIS, 28, of Choctaw, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

CARL W MAJURE, 37, of Philadelphia, Disturbance of Family, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

JUSTIN D MORRISON, 32, of Laurel, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $600, $0.