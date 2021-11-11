Home » Local » DUI and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Neshoba County

DUI and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

MELISSA IRWIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

DWAYNE JACOBSON, 46, of Conehatta, False Pretense, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $1,000.

 

TAMMY L JOHN, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

JOHN JONES, 42, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, MDOC.  Bond $0.

 

HARMON KIRK, 43, of Preston, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID Information, NCSO.  Bond $600, $800.

 

SAMANTHA NICKOLAS, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHARLES VICTOR RHODES, 40, of Clarke, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, No tag, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $800, $300.

 

HENRY RUSSELL, 42, of Birmingham, AL, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TERRANCE LEE THOMAS, 21, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

VALERIE LYNN THOMPSON, 45, of Noxapater, Public Drunk, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

MONTAVEOUS K TYSON, 20, of Taylor, Disturbance of Family.  Bond $600.

 

JEFFERY R WELLS, 27, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment