DUI , Domestic Violence, and Theft of Utilities in Neshoba

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

JEFFERY ALLAN STUART, 53, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

VICTORIA TUBBY, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOHN TAYLOR WESLEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOE W WHITTLE, 55, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAY A WILKINS, 45, of Union, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

MATILDA WILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

BAILEY LEYTAN WILLIS, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.