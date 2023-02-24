HomeLocalDUI , Domestic Violence, and Theft of Utilities in Neshoba

DUI , Domestic Violence, and Theft of Utilities in Neshoba

by

JASON D SHOEMAKE, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEFFERY ALLAN STUART, 53, of Philadelphia, Theft of Utilities, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

VICTORIA TUBBY, 23, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOHN TAYLOR WESLEY, 31, of Philadelphia, Probation Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOE W WHITTLE, 55, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RAY A WILKINS, 45, of Union, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

MATILDA WILLIAMS, 39, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

BAILEY LEYTAN WILLIS, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUIs and Disorderlies in Neshoba Arrests

Violation of a Protection Order and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Traffic Accidents, Dog Fights, and Break-Ins in Neshoba Monday

Statutory Rape, Serial Burglary, and Child Neglect in Neshoba

Neshoba Would Get $$$ Under Transportation/Development Plan

Multiple DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba