DUI, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Martha M Anding, 64, 11371 Hwy 15 S, Union, possession of a controlled substance

Randal Farve, 32, 107 Hummingbird Lane, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Tellas Moore, 45, 225 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, serving time

Johnnie L Winn, 1909 Simpson Hwy 149, Mendenhall, careless driving, no seatbelt

Anderson M Gray, 23, 10097 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no insurance, expired tag

David McCann, 37, 240 River Hill Road, Carthage, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Elizabeth Pagen Stokes, 32, 120 Davidson Court, Crossville, TN, hold

Luis Enrique Carrillo, 59, 11590 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, public drunk

Lopez Tirrell Jackson, 32, 3550 Garner Road, Chattanooga, TN, possession of marijuana

Charlandus C Smith, 31, 13183 Road 571, Philadelphia, failure to pay, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)