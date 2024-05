DUIs and Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

BRANDON ANDREW CLARK, 33, of Union, Hold for Other Agency. NCSO. Bond $0.

BRIDGETT CRAPPS, 35, of Union, Trespassing, NCSO. Bond $600.

DANIEL WAYNE FRANKLIN, 46, of Union, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JOSEPH HOLLEY, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800.

JAMES LANIER, 58, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

NORMAN SAMUEL, 30, Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

WENDELL BRADLEY SMITH, 42, of Little Rock, MS, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, MDOC. Bond $0.

CANDIE TRENT, 35, of Forest, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $800.

JAMES WATKINS, 23, Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.