DUIs, Speeding, and Marijuana Possession in Neshoba County

SOPHIA ANDERSON, 52, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $2,500, $300.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

SONYA HUMPHREY, 46, of Meridian, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $800.

ALAN REED JIMMIE, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

TAYLOR CHASE MORRIS, 23, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0.

BETTY LISA PARKER, 65, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

DAKOTA LEE STEPHENS, 18, of Valrico, FL, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000.

DAVION S TUBBY, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

