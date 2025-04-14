DUIs, Speeding, and Marijuana Possession in Neshoba County

SHARE NOW

SOPHIA ANDERSON, 52, of Conehatta, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $2,500, $300.

CHRISTOPHER DEAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SONYA HUMPHREY, 46, of Meridian, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $800.

ALAN REED JIMMIE, 45, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

TAYLOR CHASE MORRIS, 23, of Philadelphia, Drug Court Violation, NCSO. Bond $0.

BETTY LISA PARKER, 65, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAKOTA LEE STEPHENS, 18, of Valrico, FL, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000.

DAVION S TUBBY, 31, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.