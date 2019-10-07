ECCC Financial Reality Fairs planned at the Neshoba County Library

ECCC will bring an educational event “Financial Reality Fairs” to the Neshoba County Library with an interactive lesson as well as various financial planners, Insurance agents, local bank representatives on Tuesday, October 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Receive tips on how to budget; how to increase your credit score; and information on borrowing basics and financial planning. Gain knowledge about skills and confidence to manage your finances. A reality check will be given for each subject area. Banks, credit unions, insurance agents, financial planners, and certified public accountants will be available to answer questions.

For more information contact Christy Ferguson at [email protected] or 601-635-6292.